SUV crashes into home on Long Island, tears open front wall

By Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating what caused an SUV to crash into a home.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood. The impact was so powerful it tore open a wall and exposed the home's kitchen.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say three children who were in the SUV were not hurt.

It is not clear if anyone was in the home at the time, but there were no injuries reported.

The crash was apparently caused by a collision in the intersection.



