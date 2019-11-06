PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A drive turned into a dive on Long Island Wednesday morning and landed two men in the hospital.
Authorities say the driver of an SUV lost control on Sunnyvale Road in Port Washington just before 10 a.m.
He crashed into a fence, went airborne, and splashed down in the shallow end of a backyard pool covered with a tarp.
"I was in my bedroom, and I heard this really bad crash," Carol Kronenberg said. "So from what I can understand, the SUV hit my fence, flew over this fence, and ended up in my neighbor's pool."
Police helped the men out of the halfway-submerged vehicle, and they were taken to North Shore University Hospital for observation.
Their injuries are not believed to be serious.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News