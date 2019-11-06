SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on Long Island

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A drive turned into a dive on Long Island Wednesday morning and landed two men in the hospital.

Authorities say the driver of an SUV lost control on Sunnyvale Road in Port Washington just before 10 a.m.

He crashed into a fence, went airborne, and splashed down in the shallow end of a backyard pool covered with a tarp.

"I was in my bedroom, and I heard this really bad crash," Carol Kronenberg said. "So from what I can understand, the SUV hit my fence, flew over this fence, and ended up in my neighbor's pool."

Police helped the men out of the halfway-submerged vehicle, and they were taken to North Shore University Hospital for observation.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port washingtonnassau countypoolcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Show More
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
More TOP STORIES News