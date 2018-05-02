SUV jumps curb, crashes into building on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --An SUV jumped a curb and crashed into a building on Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night.
The accident happened at about 7 p.m. at East 72nd Street and Lexington Avenue.
No one was injured. It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control.
East 72nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues was closed for about an hour as the vehicle was towed.
