Swastika, other graffiti found spray-painted on side of Brooklyn yeshiva; police searching for 2 suspects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8884551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest on a violent home invasion robbery in which $20,000 in jewelry was stolen.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8715545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who scrawled a swastika and other graffiti on the side of a Brooklyn yeshiva.A camera captured the suspects in the act last Sunday afternoon at the Mesilas Bais Yaakov High School in South Slope.Police say in addition to the swastika, they spray-painted the words 'Ace and Rico.'The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.One of the suspects is described as a 5'10" man with a medium complexion, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a backpack.The second suspect is described as a 5'10" man with a dark complexion weighing 250 pounds with a large build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers, and a satchel bag.----------