NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at Columbia Teachers College.
A photo shows one of the two swastikas spray painted in the office of a Jewish professor and Holocaust scholar.
The graffiti, which included an anti-Semitic slur, was found there Wednesday afternoon.
This is the second time the professor has been the target of anti-Semitic vandalism.
