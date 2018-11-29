Swastikas painted inside professor's office at Columbia Teachers College

The NYPD is investigating the hate vandalism.

The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at Columbia Teachers College.

A photo shows one of the two swastikas spray painted in the office of a Jewish professor and Holocaust scholar.

The graffiti, which included an anti-Semitic slur, was found there Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second time the professor has been the target of anti-Semitic vandalism.

