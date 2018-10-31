Police investigating potential hate crime after swastikas found on Brooklyn building

Police are investigating a potential hate crime after swastikas were discovered on a building in Brooklyn.

Officials say an unknown suspect used chalk to draw swastikas and a racial slur sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Tuesday onto a building on Garden Place in Brooklyn Heights.

Two local residents reported the vandalism to police just before midnight.

Police are treating the incident as a potential bias crime.

Authorities say anti-Semitic crimes are up significantly compared to last year and make up half of the hate crime reported across the city.

There have been no arrests.

