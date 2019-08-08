Swastikas scrawled on Long Island park pavilion; Police search for vandal

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the vandal or vandals responsible for the swastikas scrawled onto a picnic pavilion at a Long Island park.Detectives said that sometime between Wednesday and Thursday at 8:40 a.m., a person or people draw seven swastikas onto a picnic pavilion structure in Theodore Roosevelt Park on West End Drive in Oyster Bay.Each swastika was about 10 inches in size and drawn using purple marker.Police are investigating the crime as a bias incident.Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------