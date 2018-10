Swastikas spray-painted inside Target store on Long Island

Police are searching for two vandals who spray-painted a swastika inside a Target store on Long IslandAuthorities say the vandals sprayed the swastika on the shelves back on October 9 around 8:15 p.m. at the Target on Pond Path in Centereach.The men fled in a black pickup truck.Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com ----------