Swastikas spray-painted inside Target store on Long Island

Police say the vandals sprayed the swastika on the shelves back on October 9th.

CENTEREACH, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for two vandals who spray-painted a swastika inside a Target store on Long Island

Authorities say the vandals sprayed the swastika on the shelves back on October 9 around 8:15 p.m. at the Target on Pond Path in Centereach.

The men fled in a black pickup truck.

Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

