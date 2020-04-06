coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Company donates free healthy meals to heathcare workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- 100-thousand healthy meals will soon be headed to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, and it'll be completely free of cost thanks to the efforts of Sweetgreen.

The popular salad chain has joined forces with World Central Kitchen, a disaster-relief not-for-profit founded by chef José Andrés to create the Sweetgreen Impact Outpost Fund.

The company wanted to do more after successfully delivering 10-thousand of their signature salads to hospitals with the most covid-19 patients.

Shirleen Allicot spoke with Kirby Bumpus, head of social impact for Sweetgreen on why they wanted to help.

"We are in this for as long as the pandemic goes on. We all recognize that these are unprecedented times and we may be in this for a very long time. As long as we can continue these efforts, we are going to keep doing that," Bumpus said.

All donations are 100% tax-deductible. And all of the money will be used for food labor and delivery.

If you want to help, go to sweetgreen.com.

