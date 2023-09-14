Lewis Pugh talks about swimming the entire Hudson River on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10

The Eyewitness News Mornings at 10 teams speaks to endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh about his latest feat.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Swimmer Lewis Pugh took on the entire 315 miles of the Hudson River and finished it in 30 days.

Pugh began his swim on August 13 at Lake Tear of the Clouds, high on Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks.

"It's a long river," Pugh said. "Every single little bit was hard."

Some parts of the river are too shallow to swim, so Pugh ran along the banks.

The latter half of Pugh's swim was on the Hudson estuary, the section of river affected by the tides that stretch from New York Harbor to above Albany. He tried to swim with the tide, but he said wind and choppy water could make progress more difficult.

The 53-year-old endurance swimmer emerged from the water off the lower tip of Manhattan after a month-long journey, clad in a Speedo, cap, and goggles.

Pugh had to power through fatigue and sore shoulders for weeks. He dodged tugboats and bobbing plastic garbage.

But one of the highlights? Being followed by a bald eagle. He added that ospreys also flew above him at times.

"I'll tell you why I find this so amazing, bald eagles were virtually extinct in the Hudson River," Pugh said. "In the 1970's New Yorkers said enough is enough, we have to clean up this river and they've done a great job."

So why did he do it? To highlight the Hudson and the importance of clean rivers.

"We need to have clean fresh water. When I swam up to the Statue of Liberty and I saw the statue of liberty there, all I could think was that every single thing that we hold dear to us relies on us being able to drink clean water, breathe fresh air, and have a habitable planet," Pugh said. "Everything else is secondary."

So what's next for him?

"I serve as a UN patron of the oceans, Monday morning into the United Nations to meet all of the environment ministers that are coming there to talk to them about their rivers around the world," he said.

The Plymouth, England resident has taken other high-profile swims, including one 76 miles long across the Red Sea and a 328-mile swim the length of the English Channel.

Swimming the length of Hudson has been done before, by Christopher Swain in 2004. While Swain wore a wetsuit, Pugh swam in a Speedo, generally trying to cover 10 miles a day.

"New Yorkers must still be vigilant, we must still look at this river, so much work has been done, more work needs to be done here in this river to really make it properly clean. But I hope that people around the world look at this and say our rivers can also be saved, look what the New Yorkers did," Pugh said.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

