Swimmer who went missing off Orchard Beach in the Bronx pulled from water

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) --
A swimmer who went missing off Orchard Beach in the Bronx was pulled from the water Wednesday night.

He was taken to the hospital unconscious, according to the FDNY. The swimmer is a 32-year-old man.

The search began at about 7:45 p.m. Another swimmer was able to get out of the water and helped pinpoint the man's location.

He was found underwater by divers.

The NYPD Harbor Unit, NYPD Aviation, FDNY and Coast Guard were all assisting in the search.

