Rescue teams pulled 32-year-old man unconscious from water. FDNY Chief says found by divers. 911 call of swimmers in distress. Upon arrival 1 swimmer had made it out, helped them locate 2nd victim. Unclear if they were together. Sources say he may have been intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/cnNZDNeFJq — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 30, 2018

A swimmer who went missing off Orchard Beach in the Bronx was pulled from the water Wednesday night.He was taken to the hospital unconscious, according to the FDNY. The swimmer is a 32-year-old man.The search began at about 7:45 p.m. Another swimmer was able to get out of the water and helped pinpoint the man's location.He was found underwater by divers.The NYPD Harbor Unit, NYPD Aviation, FDNY and Coast Guard were all assisting in the search.----------