u.s. & world

Synagogue shooting suspect John Earnest now charged with hate crime in Poway attack

John T. Earnest appears for his arraignment hearing Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in San Diego. (AP)

POWAY, Calif. -- Federal officials announced they have filed 109 hate crime charges against John Earnest, the man accused of a deadly synagogue shooting in Poway, California, near San Diego.

Prosecutors say the gunman, identified as Earnest, 19, killed a woman and wounded an 8-year-old girl, her uncle and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was leading the service at the Chabad of Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

In a court appearance last month, Earnest pleaded not guilty to state charges of murder and attempted murder. In a separate case, he has pleaded not guilty to burning a mosque in nearby Escondido.

Authorities say he fired at least eight shots in the synagogue before fleeing.

Earnest would be eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of murder that is classified as a hate crime. California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March issued a moratorium on executions while he is in office.

Prosecutors say Earnest expressed his "intent to harm Jews" in an online posting. He also acknowledged using gasoline to spark a blaze that charred a wall of the Escondido mosque and scrawling graffiti praising the gunman who killed 50 people at two New Zealand mosques last month.

Earnest was an accomplished student, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism stunned his family and others closest to him. He lived with his parents and made the dean's list both semesters last year as a nursing student at California State University, San Marcos.

Earnest frequented 8chan, a dark corner of the web where those disaffected by mainstream social media sites often post extremist, racist and violent views.

"I've only been lurking here for a year and half, yet what I've learned here is priceless. It's been an honor," he wrote.

Federal hate crime charges were also filed against the gunman who last fall opened fire at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 worshippers. Authorities in that case say Robert Bowers also expressed hatred of Jews. Bowers, 46, has pleaded not guilty
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countydeadly shootingfatal shootingsynagoguegun violenceu.s. & world
RELATED
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Synagogue shooter's gun appears to have malfunctioned: Sheriff
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
U.S. & WORLD
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
Facebook co-founder calls for company to be broken up
WATCH: Thief snags woman's wallet in Whole Foods
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
Report: NYC still dangerously exposed to next superstorm
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
Fake German heiress gets 4 to 12 years behind bars
Show More
Woman struck in NYC hit and run, driver flees on sidewalk
2 men shot outside popular Manhattan nightclub
Officials warn of possible measles exposure in Monsey, Nanuet
New Jersey vandal preying on homeowners with unkempt lawns
Mets legend Ed Kranepool has a new kidney
More TOP STORIES News