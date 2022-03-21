mcdonald's

Szechuan sauce McDonald's: Fan favorite returning for limited time

What is szechuan sauce? Recipe includes soy, ginger, vinegar, garlic
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time

CHICAGO -- There's good news for people who like to dip their McDonald's chicken nuggets and French fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31. It will only be available through McDonald's app.

What exactly is Szechuan sauce? It's recipe includes soy, ginger, vinegar, and garlic.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.
