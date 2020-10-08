Pets & Animals

T-Rex skeletal remains fetch $31 million at New York auction

NEW YORK (WABC) --
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It turns out fossils can fetch a lot of bones.

Skeletal remains of a T-Rex sold at auction in New York for $31.8 million.

That massive sum stomped out all prior records for dinosaur skeletons and fossils.

The item is from a creature nicknamed Stan, who walked the Earth 67 million years ago.

The new owner will have to a have a big space available.

Stan is 13 feet tall and 40 feet long.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
