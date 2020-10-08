T-Rex skeletal remains fetch $31 million at New York auction

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6786925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eleven Tasmanian devils have been reintroduced to mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out there.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It turns out fossils can fetch a lot of bones.Skeletal remains of a T-Rex sold at auction in New York for $31.8 million.That massive sum stomped out all prior records for dinosaur skeletons and fossils.The item is from a creature nicknamed Stan, who walked the Earth 67 million years ago.The new owner will have to a have a big space available.Stan is 13 feet tall and 40 feet long.