T-Rex skeletal remains fetch $31 million at New York auction

Skeletal remains of a T-Rex sold at auction in New York for $31.8 million.
That massive sum stomped out all prior records for dinosaur skeletons and fossils.
The item is from a creature nicknamed Stan, who walked the Earth 67 million years ago.
The new owner will have to a have a big space available.
Stan is 13 feet tall and 40 feet long.
----------
