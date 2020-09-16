Food & Drink

After only selling $6 worth, this TX dad now has booming taco truck thanks to tweets

Giselle said her dad's truck was struggling, only selling $6 worth of food on Saturday. But by Monday, everything was sold out.
HUMBLE, Texas -- A 21-year-old used the power of Twitter to help bring business to her dad's taco truck in Humble, Texas.

A young woman named Giselle first made the plea for their taco truck Taqueria El Torito on Saturday, saying that her dad Elias' business is struggling and he had only sold $6 worth of food.

"If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much," she wrote.




It turns out, the taco truck appeared to just need a little Twitter love to get business moving. The tweet quickly made the rounds on Twitter, and as of Wednesday morning, it received nearly 10,000 retweets and nearly 9,000 likes.

On Sunday, Giselle said that though her dad doesn't understand social media, "he does want to let everyone know that he is so grateful for everyone who is spreading the word."

Giselle told KTRK-TV that her request was so successful, Elias sold out of everything by 2 p.m. Monday and had to close early.

"Thank you for bringing a smile to his face," she continued, explaining that COVID-19 has been a nightmare for small businesses.



The taco truck is located at 8740 FM-1960 in Humble.

The Twitter replies were also overwhelmingly positive.





Giselle's message was even felt beyond Texas.




KTRK-TV reporter and anchor Mayra Moreno gave Taqueria El Torito a shout-out, asking that the public help out a local Hispanic business.



Giselle has also started an Instagram page for her dad's taco truck. The truck is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
