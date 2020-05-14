coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Knicks' Taj Gibson distributes meals at NYCHA complex where he grew up

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York Knick Taj Gibson has a special connection with the Ingersoll Houses - he was raised there.

This time he is back to salute all the NYCHA employees and police.

"It's a blessing because he don't have to do that - so for him to come back where he was born and raised and get back to the NYCHA employees - we appreciate him," said NYCHA employee Rhashon Davis.

Police handed out PPE to the employees as they continued their responsibilities in a pandemic.

"These employees have been here every day since the virus - they are essential employees," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

On Thursday, their hard work was recognized as they got a well-deserved free meal, provided by Gibson himself.

"You never forget your family - that's one thing about me, I'm a loyal supporter of the community," said Gibson.

One a young boy at the Ingersoll Houses, who made it big - he never forgot the place and hoops he started on.

