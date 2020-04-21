Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, pending a physical, according to ESPN.The deal would reunite the retired star tight end with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday to ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client was traded to the Buccaneers."Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "He will honor his current contract at this time."The Patriots will receive a fourth-round draft pick while the Buccaneers also receive a seventh-round pick in the trade, the source told Schefter.----------