New Jersey tanning salon owner accused of spying on customers

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owner of a tanning salon in Nutley is accused of installing cameras to spy on customers.Police said they searched Sun of a Beach tanning salon on Franklin Avenue on Wednesday and found recording devices and drugs.The investigation started after a female customer told police she saw a camera lens when she was tanning.Martino Poli, 38, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including invasion of privacy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.Poli's next hearing is scheduled for June 18.