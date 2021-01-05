recall

Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard

By Tisha Powell
Target is recalling tens of thousands of infant rompers and children's swimsuits after reports of broken snaps.

The retail giant said it has received more than 40 reports of snaps on the rompers and swimsuits breaking and detaching from the garments creating a choking hazard for small children.


According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes 181,000 Cat & Jack Infant-toddler one-piece rashguard swimsuits and about 299,000 Cloud Island infant rompers.

The items were sold at Target stores nationwide and online.

Parents are asked to check the product's item number located on the white tag on the inside of the suit to see if it has been recalled.
