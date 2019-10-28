Taxi crashes into subway station entrance in Queens, 1 hurt

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A taxicab jumped the curb and crashed into a subway station entrance in Queens.It happened at Hillside Avenue and 169th and Jamaica just before 6 a.m. Monday.MTA workers were trying to clean up the scene as police taped off the entrance.The driver of the yellow cab is believed to have suffered injuries in the crash.The northwest corner of the F train entrance at the 169th Street station is closed. The other entrances remain open.Fortunately, the subway continued to run without disruption.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------