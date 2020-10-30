Taxi driver arrested after 2 women sexually assaulted in Manhattan

Police say there could be more victims and are asking them to come forward.
Investigators say 36-year old Muhammad Wasim forced himself on both women earlier this month.
In the first incident, on October 11, he is accused of giving the victim alcohol, locking the cab doors to trap his passenger inside, then sexually assaulting her.
In the other, on October 20, grabbed a woman from behind, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
Wasim was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Other victims are asked contact police.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
