Group attacks driver in Queens leaving him with fractured skull

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attack on a vehicle-for-hire driver in Queens that left him with a fractured skull.

Officers responded to the intersection of 138th Street and Jamaica Avenue after an eyewitness called 911 shortly after midnight Sunday.

They found the 41-year-old victim with injuries to his head and face.

He is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he was attacked after a group of three or four people got angry because he wouldn't allow them all into his car.

He was struck in the head and face with a glass bottle.

So far police have made no arrests.

