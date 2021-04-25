Group attacks driver in Queens leaving him with fractured skull

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10545821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the unprovoked attack in East Harlem.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attack on a vehicle-for-hire driver in Queens that left him with a fractured skull.Officers responded to the intersection of 138th Street and Jamaica Avenue after an eyewitness called 911 shortly after midnight Sunday.They found the 41-year-old victim with injuries to his head and face.He is now in the hospital in critical condition.Police say he was attacked after a group of three or four people got angry because he wouldn't allow them all into his car.He was struck in the head and face with a glass bottle.So far police have made no arrests.----------