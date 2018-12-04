Taxi driver sentenced for killing Yonkers man decade ago

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
The former taxi driver convicted of killing a Yonkers man a decade ago learned his sentence on Tuesday afternoon.

Damon Scott was found guilty in October in the 2008 murder of 35-year-old Jerome Hancock after a cold-case investigation.

Scott, a driver for Yonkers Union Taxi at the time, pulled up in front of Mexico Car Service on South Broadway where Hancock was waiting for a cab.

Scott fatally shot Hancock from the front passenger side window before driving off.

Authorities say Scott fled to Georgia where he remained for nearly a decade living under several aliases.

The case was reopened by Westchester authorities in 2013.

In 2017, Scott was arrested in Georgia on an unrelated matter and police notified Yonkers authorities. He was then extradited to Westchester County to face the murder charge.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

