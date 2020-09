Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Williamsburg

Breaking — cab driver shot in attempted robbery. We’re live in Williamsburg with the details. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/M6mBXeBaAX — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 18, 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A taxi driver was shot during an attempted robbery in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.The 62-year-old driver was grazed in the neck in the shooting at Bogart and Grattan streets at around 12:10 a.m. Friday.The driver was shot during an attempted robbery by one of his passengers, who fled the scene.The driver was taken to Kings County Hospital to be treated for the graze wound.Police found his taxi near the crime scene.No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Worker killed after dispute with men on bikes at Queens golf course ----------