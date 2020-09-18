Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Williamsburg

The 62-year-old driver was grazed in the neck in the shooting at Bogart and Grattan streets at around 12:10 a.m. Friday.
Breaking — cab driver shot in attempted robbery. We’re live in Williamsburg with the details. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/M6mBXeBaAX— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 18, 2020
The driver was shot during an attempted robbery by one of his passengers, who fled the scene.
The driver was taken to Kings County Hospital to be treated for the graze wound.
RELATED: At least 4 killed in shootings across New York City last weekend
Police found his taxi near the crime scene.
No arrests have been made.
MORE NEWS: Worker killed after dispute with men on bikes at Queens golf course
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip