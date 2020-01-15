Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police and Animal Control Officers are trying to identify a dog that bit a 12-year-old in a Connecticut park over the weekend.It happened Sunday in Binney Park in Greenwich, and while the victim suffered only minor injuries, she now faces ongoing preventative care because the dog's rabies vaccination status is not known."I don't like shots," Taylor Carrescia said. "They hurt a lot."Carrescia was skateboarding when her family says she was attacked out of nowhere.She and a friend skated passed a woman sitting at a bench with the dog, when the animal jumped up and bit her on the arm, puncturing the skin."All the sudden, this dog came up and just bit my arm, and I fell," she said. "And the lady was like, 'Are you OK?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.'"They say the owner expressed concern and offered a band-aid, but she soon left the park without providing any contact information."We just felt that the responsible thing to do would have been to either stay with her while she reached out to whoever's in charge of her or to pass her contact information onto her so that we could reach out and say, 'Hey, is your dog vaccinated?'" mom Lawton Carrescia said.Now, the family just hopes it doesn't happen again."This is a popular park in Old Greenwich where kids all the time are on scooters, bikes, skateboards, walking," Lawton Carrescia said. "And if a dog is easily scared by that kind of action, we wouldn't want it to happen to anyone else."The dog was described as a medium sized golden retriever with reddish fur. Its handler was described as a white or possibly Asian woman in her late 20s.Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Greenwich Police Department at (203) 622-8000 or the Tip Line at (203) 622-3333 or (800) 372-1176.----------