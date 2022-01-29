Taylor Swift fan arrested after crashing into Tribeca townhouse

EMBED <>More Videos

Taylor Swift fan arrested after crashing into Tribeca townhouse

NEW YORK -- A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift.



Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

ALSO READ | 75-year-old post-Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the story after a letter written more than 75 years ago at the end of the Holocaust has resurfaced at a New York flea market and been returned to a family des



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytribecamanhattantaylor swiftcar crashstalking
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD Detective Jason Rivera
Final farewell for NYPD Detective Jason Rivera
'I can't believe I'm alive': Man shoved onto subway tracks speaks out
NY area urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter approaches
Winter nor'easter: LIRR suspended Saturday, other mass transit info
'This is a big one': Murphy declares state of emergency in NJ
Show More
Connecticut braces for snowy winter nor'easter
Hochul extends NY mask mandate as Appellate Court hears case
Sources: Giants hiring Brian Daboll as next head coach
Restaurant loses weekend of business over untimely gas inspection
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy snow, wind
More TOP STORIES News