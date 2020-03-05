taylor swift

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said "Nashville is my home." She added that "the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me." She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseetaylor swiftcharityu.s. & worldtornadodonationssevere weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift's mom diagnosed with brain tumor
'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries after requesting Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
2nd positive case of coronavirus announced in NJ
Arrest video of man in Brooklyn goes viral, police say he resisted
COVID-19 fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide
Harvey Weinstein transferred to Rikers after heart surgery
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Boyfriend, girlfriend dead in suspected murder-suicide on LI
Show More
31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in NYC
Decaying housing complex in NJ transformed into affordable housing
Police arrest man after chase from NJ to Rockland County
2 school districts closed in Westchester due to COVID-19
Police release sketch after pregnant woman shot in Queens
More TOP STORIES News