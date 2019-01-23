Police: Preschool teacher threatened to shoot up New Jersey school

ELMWOOD PARK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A New Jersey preschool teacher allegedly told her co-workers that she would come to the school armed with guns and start shooting.

Elmwood Park police say 38-year-old Gina Schroeder made the threat Friday at The Goddard School. She allegedly told colleagues that "one day, I'm gonna come here and shoot it up." A staff member later told authorities that Schroeder owned three guns.

Police placed the school on lockdown and detained Schroeder, but no weapons were found on school grounds. But Schroeder's guns were later seized at her home in Nutley.

Schroeder is charged with making terroristic threats and illegal possession of prescription drugs. It wasn't known Wednesday if she's retained an attorney.

