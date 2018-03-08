TEACHER ARRESTED

Jersey City middle school teacher charged with sexually assaulting students

Lauren Glassberg reports on the Jersey City teacher accused of sexually abusing students.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting students in the classroom at Franklin L. Williams Middle School in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

A student reported on March 6 that a teacher, 42-year-old Sean Lora, of Bayonne, touched his or her private parts over his or her clothing.

The alleged incident occurred in a classroom when a total of seven students were inside.

Upon further investigation, detectives said additional victims alleged similar past incidents. Officials are unsure of the total number of incidents but said Lora alllegedly assaulted three students.

Lora was arrested March 7 and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

