coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC teachers' union announces vaccination program

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYC teachers' union announced a program to speed up access for teachers to the COVID vaccine.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew announced Sunday that the union had reached an agreement with major healthcare systems to expand the access of eligible UFT members to the coronavirus vaccine.

Under the agreement, the UFT will survey all its members to develop a list of those who want the vaccine immediately and will prioritize teachers currently teaching in-school.

The union will then coordinate with the participating health care institutions to ensure that teachers and other members willing to be vaccinated can do so as soon as possible at convenient locations in the metropolitan area.

Check if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine



"Thousands of vaccine doses sit idle, or are even wasted, as the current system leaves health care providers waiting and hoping for eligible recipients to show up," Mulgrew said. "We are creating a pool of members who opt-in, who want the vaccine, and then will match them to providers who have vaccines available."

UFT members will get an email Sunday night asking those who want the vaccine to sign up for the program.

UFT school nurse chapter Cynthia Bennett was first in line to receive her vaccination. She said it was easy and "the most efficient way to combat this terrible pandemic."

When asked if the union will be making this mandatory, Mulgrew said no, and that's it all based off one's comfort level.

He said he understands why so many parents are not comfortable sending their children back to the classroom and hopes that the vaccination program will help ease those concerns.

ALSO READ | Trump supporter who died from apparent trampling in US Capitol riots followed QAnon, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkpublic schoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthteachersnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Firefighters forced to drive ambulances in UK as cases rise
5 NYC vaccination sites open, including two 24-hour locations
Three mega-vaccination sites to open in NYC on Sunday
COVID Live Updates: Moderna releases new info on getting 2nd vaccine shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman, child discovered in courtyard after fall
Ocasio-Cortez: 'We came close to half of the House nearly dying' during riots
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
NYC hotel, scene of deadly triple shooting, reportedly closes
How Trump's words, rhetoric have incited violence
Show More
5 NYC vaccination sites open, including two 24-hour locations
Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies at 94
Small aircraft crashes after pilot reports engine problems: FAA
Man takes victim's wallet after selling him MetroCard swipe
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
More TOP STORIES News