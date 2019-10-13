Teacher in New Jersey charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old child

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teacher in New Jersey has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child.

35-year-old Thomas Meier of Mount Arlington is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Meier was employed at Head Start of Morris County as a teacher.

Authorities say a coworker observed Meier engaged in an act of sexual contact upon the child on Oct. 8.

The matter was reported to staff and law enforcement.

Meier was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Detective Supervisor Carolina Moreno of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200 or Detective Rob Dombrowski of the Morris Township Police Department at 973-326-7480.

