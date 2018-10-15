Georgia teacher identified as victim of Lone Island plane crash

QUOGUE, Long Island --
A Georgia school official says a teacher there was one of the three victims of a Saturday plane crash off of New York's Long Island.

Local news outlets report McDuffie County School Superintendent Mychele Rhodes identifies the dead woman as Jennifer Landrum, who had been a high school special education teacher in Thomson.

The twin-engine Piper PA-34 was headed from Connecticut to Charleston, South Carolina, when it crashed in about 20 feet (6 meters) of water south of Quogue, New York, in the Hamptons.

Another victim has been identified as 41-year-old plane owner and flight instructor Munidat "Raj" Persaud, of Waterbury, Connecticut,

Divers on Sunday also recovered a third man's body. He hasn't been officially identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

