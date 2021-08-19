coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ may require teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ may require teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey could soon announce a vaccination requirement for teachers returning to school.

Sources say the plan is still in the works, and it is not known if it would require vaccination or would have a testing option.

Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this month that the state was considering whether to require teachers to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

"This is something we're working on right now," Murphy said during an Aug. 9 briefing. "My guess is within the next two or three weeks, we'll have something we'll be able to put out there."

Some teachers' unions in the state have already notified members of the pending requirement.



Newark Teachers Union President John Abeigon told members earlier this month to "prepared for vaccine mandates upon returning to work ... be vaccinated or get tested once a week at your own (co-pay) expense."

It is unclear when the policy will be finalized and announced.

Murphy is returning to the state Thursday night from a family vacation in Italy.

A Murphy spokesperson declined to comment.

ALSO READ | Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations at highest point in 6 months
COVID Updates: 500 people a day dying from COVID in US
NJ activist says discouraging COVID vaccines was wrong
COVID Updates: Field hospitals going up in some areas
TOP STORIES
Dramatic video shows NYPD officer jump onto tracks to save man's life
National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Jersey
NJ couple who made it out of Afghanistan now concerned for family
Furniture destroyed, COVID vaccine doses ruined in NYC flooding
Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane affecting Northeast
AccuWeather: Warm, humid, and watching Henri
New calls for funding to protect NYC's Asian community
Show More
3 senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Woman believed to be oldest Long Islander celebrates 110th birthday
Investigators looking into dispute between Britney Spears, employee
Suspicious package cleared near TKTS in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News