Reopen NYC: Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With students in New York City due to head back to classrooms in just ten days, positive COVID-19 test results among 16 teachers are sparking concerns.Teachers returned to class Tuesday, and, as per the new city regulations, had to submit to COVID-19 testing.Sixteen of those tests came back positive. One case was at M.S. 88 in Park Slope, Brooklyn.The teacher who tested positive was in the classroom and did come into contact with other teachers.And that is now sparking concern that schools and the Department of Education (DOE) aren't ready for in-classroom learning, set to start in just ten days.Teachers say they haven't been contacted by the city or tracers to let them know they came into contact with a positive case.Rather, they found out through their union.Teachers from M.S. 88 posted an open letter to the DOE, saying in part:"What happened to us is a dress rehearsal for disaster for our school communities. If there is one thing we've learned from 7 months of COVID-19, it's that the people who have been developing school reopening policies are far removed from those who are actually implementing those policies."The city has not responded directly to word of the 16 positive cases. It has released the following statement:"The City is committed to continue working together with UFT and doing everything in our power to make our schools safe because our students and teachers deserve nothing less."But as more teachers start getting tested, positive cases are likely to increase.And if there is more than one case in separate classrooms, the school could be shut down.