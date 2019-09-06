Teachers union official accused of trying to meet 14-year-old boy for sex

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- An official with the union representing New York City teachers has been arrested after police say he attempted to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sex.Jason Seto, 41, of Astoria, was taken into custody at the food court at LaGuardia Airport.Authorities say he is employed as the Community Schools Director for the United Federation of Teachers, and a union spokesperson said he has been suspended without pay.According to court documents, Seto allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conversation via a dating app and an encrypted chat program with the undercover officer he believed to be a teenage boy.He is also accused of sending explicit photos of himself and videos of child pornography, repeatedly discussing oral sex, and making multiple references to liking younger boys and being called "daddy."After repeatedly talking about meeting in person, the officer set up a date and time at a restaurant in the airport. Seto reportedly said that after they met, "We can head back to my place."About 10 minutes before the scheduled meetup, law enforcement officers reportedly observed Seto leaving his residence. About 20 minutes later, officers observed him arrive at LaGuardia.According to court documents, he then texted the undercover officer, who said he was in the bathroom. Officers reportedly watched Seto enter then bathroom, at which point the officer texted he was at the pre-arranged meeting point.When Seto entered the restaurant, he was placed under arrest.The Department of Education issued the following statement:"Mr. Seto was immediately suspended by the UFT from his role when we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations. He is not a DOE employee and will remain suspended pending the outcome of this case."----------