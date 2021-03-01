New Jersey coronavirus update: Teachers, transportation workers in NJ to be eligible for vaccine this month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10377817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Your response could be featured in a future story

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is expanding its vaccine eligibility this month.Starting March 15th, teachers from Pre-K to 12th grade, support staff, child care workers, transportation workers, and additional public safety workers will be eligible to get vaccinated.Governor Phil Murphy said that the expansion will be discussed further at his Monday afternoon press conference.Also happening Monday, fans can return to some arenas and stadiums in the state at a reduced capacity.Any venue that holds more than 5,000 people will be allowed to open at 10% capacity if it's indoors and 15% if it's outdoors.It applies to both sports and entertainment venues.Unlike neighboring New York state, Murphy says PCR tests will not be required before entry."We are not requiring that, but that is also the reason it is only 10%," he said last week. "I think at the Rock (Prudential Center) for Devils game, that's probably 1,700 or 1,800 people. And the folks at the Prudential Center have been exceptional."Outdoor venues allowed to have 15% capacity include Red Bull Arena in Harrison.