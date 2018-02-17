PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland, Florida shooting victim from New Jersey

Joe Torres has more on how the teammates of a Florida school shooting victim paid tribute to her.

PARKLAND, Florida (WABC) --
There was a touching tribute Saturday to one of the victims of the Florida school shooting massacre who had ties to the Tri -State Area.

Alyssa Alhadeff's former soccer teammates in Parkland honored her by singing before a game.
Players on the boys' soccer team also gave the opposing team black armbands to wear in her memory.

Alhadeff moved to Parkland with her family in 2014 from Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

