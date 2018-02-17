PARKLAND, Florida (WABC) --There was a touching tribute Saturday to one of the victims of the Florida school shooting massacre who had ties to the Tri -State Area.
Alyssa Alhadeff's former soccer teammates in Parkland honored her by singing before a game.
RELATED: Parkland school shooting victims
Players on the boys' soccer team also gave the opposing team black armbands to wear in her memory.
Alhadeff moved to Parkland with her family in 2014 from Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts