2019 final emoji list approved, consists of 230 new emojis

2019 final emoji list approved, consists of 230 new emojis. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 6, 2019.

Get ready for 230 new ways to communicate your every feeling, your every story and your every meal.

Hot and fresh to your keyboard, the 2019 final emoji list has been approved and will soon be ready for a fresh text and Instagram experience.

From a yawning face, to a pinching hand, to people holding hands, this new generation of symbols is more inclusive than ever.

The update includes people with various disabilities, a gender-inclusive couple, and more options to change skin tones.

There's an orangutan, a flamingo, a sloth, and an otter.

And let's talk food, the basics have now made the list -- onion, garlic, butter, and a waffle.

And lastly, you asked for it -- shorts and a one-piece swimsuit.

----------
