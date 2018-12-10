TECHNOLOGY

3 free science events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Working in a scientific field, or just want to expand your understanding of the world? This week's lineup of free events offers a great chance to network and expand your scientific knowledge, from a seminar on spider silks to a diabetes talk and lab tour.

---

Five Points Lecture: Cheryl Y. Hayashi, PhD





Join Cheryl Y. Hayashi, PhD, for a lecture titled, "Caught in the Web: Unraveling the Complexity of Spider Silk Genes." The talk will focus on the compositions and complexities of spider silks and how they might apply to humans. A question-and-answer period will follow, as well as a cocktail reception.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m.
Where: New York Genome Center, 101 Sixth Ave.
Price: Free
'Using skin to treat diabetes: A stem cell therapy approach'





Late Night Science is a series of seminars and lab tours given by graduate students of the Columbia University neuroscience outreach program. Danielle Baum, a PhD candidate, will present this time around. Snacks and refreshments will be served.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion, 1150 St. Nicholas Ave., Floor 6, Conference Room
Price: Free
Single Cell Sequencing Symposium





According to the promoter, "This symposium brings together single cell sequencing experts from various streams to discuss the technological advances and applications in this field." Discussion will include various related topics and there will be time for questions and networking.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: New York Genome Center, 101 Sixth Ave., Floor 1 Auditorium
Price: Free
