3 free science events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Five Points Lecture: Cheryl Y. Hayashi, PhD
Join Cheryl Y. Hayashi, PhD, for a lecture titled, "Caught in the Web: Unraveling the Complexity of Spider Silk Genes." The talk will focus on the compositions and complexities of spider silks and how they might apply to humans. A question-and-answer period will follow, as well as a cocktail reception.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m.
Where: New York Genome Center, 101 Sixth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Using skin to treat diabetes: A stem cell therapy approach'
Late Night Science is a series of seminars and lab tours given by graduate students of the Columbia University neuroscience outreach program. Danielle Baum, a PhD candidate, will present this time around. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion, 1150 St. Nicholas Ave., Floor 6, Conference Room
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Single Cell Sequencing Symposium
According to the promoter, "This symposium brings together single cell sequencing experts from various streams to discuss the technological advances and applications in this field." Discussion will include various related topics and there will be time for questions and networking.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: New York Genome Center, 101 Sixth Ave., Floor 1 Auditorium
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets