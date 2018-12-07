3 science and technology events to check out in New York City this weekend

Humanitarian Blockchain Summit

Stuy Splash 2018

Gloves That Fly to the Stars: Learn about Spacesuits and Space Travel

From a blockchain summit to a lesson in spacesuit design, there's plenty to do if you're on the lookout for upcoming science and tech events. Read on for what to look out for, coming up this weekend in New York City.---Today: Technology experts and scholars are gathering to discuss the future of blockchain. The summit offers collaborative sessions with exercises and presentations describing how some organizations are using blockchain. There's still time to grab a ticket and join in.Friday, Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Fordham University Gabelli School of Business, McNally Amphitheatre, 140 W. 62nd St.$60On Saturay, Stuy Splash will bring a wide variety of lectures to Stuyvesant High School. The free, day-long event will feature talks on subjects like linear motion, how to fail successfully, computer vision and more. Attendees can also enjoy a networking session and purchase lunch on site.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Stuyvesant High School, 345 Chambers St.FreeLast but not least, head to Queens Library (Central) to learn about some space travel logistics this Saturday afternoon. Nikolay Moiseev, the cofounder of Final Frontier Design, will discuss the history of spacesuit design and the space suit designs his Brooklyn-based company has created.Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-2:30 p.m.Queens Library (Central) - Auditorium, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.Free