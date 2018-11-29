4 festive holiday events in New York City this weekend

Jewish Community Project's Hanukkah Hoopla

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a Hanukkah celebration to a sustainable gift market, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Join the Jewish Community Project Downtown for a Hanukkah celebration this Saturday morning for families and children up to age five. There will be arts and crafts, a book nook, themed snacks and live music.Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Jewish Community Project Downtown, 146 Duane St.FreeShop for environmentally-conscious gifts at Be Social Change's holiday pop-up market. This Saturday morning at Prime Produce, the market will feature items made by a slew of sustainable companies.Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Prime Produce, 424 W. 54th St.FreeThis Saturday afternoon, head over to Blue Studios Brooklyn to explore Paige & Paxton's selection of science, technology and math storybooks and workbooks for children. The authors, a mother-daughter duo, will be on hand to sign copies.Saturday, Dec. 1, 12-6 p.m.Blue Studios Brooklyn, 396 Atlantic Ave.FreeLast but not last, enjoy a wide range of holiday activities for the whole family at the Queens Botanical Garden this Sunday afternoon. Expect musical performances, photographs with Santa, caroling and tree lighting, crafts, holiday shops and more.Sunday, Dec. 2, 12-5:30 p.m.Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.Free