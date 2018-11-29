TECHNOLOGY

4 festive holiday events in New York City this weekend

Photo: CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication/Foter

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a Hanukkah celebration to a sustainable gift market, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Jewish Community Project's Hanukkah Hoopla





Join the Jewish Community Project Downtown for a Hanukkah celebration this Saturday morning for families and children up to age five. There will be arts and crafts, a book nook, themed snacks and live music.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Jewish Community Project Downtown, 146 Duane St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sustainable Holiday Pop Up Market




Shop for environmentally-conscious gifts at Be Social Change's holiday pop-up market. This Saturday morning at Prime Produce, the market will feature items made by a slew of sustainable companies.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Prime Produce, 424 W. 54th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paige & Paxton Holiday STEM Pop-Up Shop





This Saturday afternoon, head over to Blue Studios Brooklyn to explore Paige & Paxton's selection of science, technology and math storybooks and workbooks for children. The authors, a mother-daughter duo, will be on hand to sign copies.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Blue Studios Brooklyn, 396 Atlantic Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christmas in the Garden





Last but not last, enjoy a wide range of holiday activities for the whole family at the Queens Botanical Garden this Sunday afternoon. Expect musical performances, photographs with Santa, caroling and tree lighting, crafts, holiday shops and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 12-5:30 p.m.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyHoodlineNew York City
TECHNOLOGY
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
Facebook takes aim at fake information with election 'war room'
More Technology
Top Stories
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Brother charged in Colts Neck family murders
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Caught on camera: Postal worker throws package onto lawn
Brooklyn church burns down for 2nd time in 11 years
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in NJ child porn sting
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
More News