5 seasonal and holiday events to plan for in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

From an ugly sweater and coquito tasting party to an all-holiday celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
4th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater & Coquito Party
The dress code is ugly Christmas sweaters and the drinks are coquitos, a traditional Puerto Rican Christmas drink, at the 4th annual Ugly Sweater & Coquito Party. Enjoy a live DJ, comedy and refreshments, as well as a sampling of different coquito concoctions. Desserts will be available for purchase.
When: Friday, December 14, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Confetti, 3190 Westchester Ave.
Admission: $37
Gingerbread House & Cookie Decorating Party
It's the annual Gingerbread House and Cookie Decorating event, so get ready for sugar plums and icing galore. When you buy a raffle ticket, you will be supporting Be An Elf, a Christmas children's nonprofit that helps Operation Santa, which makes children's wishes come true from their letters to Santa. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Children under the age of 4 get free admission.
When: Saturday, December 15, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge, 71 W. 35th St.
Admission: $10 (Children Ticket); $15 (Adult General Admission); $20 (Adult Decorating Ticket)
Holiday Mania
Organized by the Rotary Club of Harlem in association with New York State of Mind, Holiday Mania is a free afternoon event that features fun, non-denominational activities and games for children of all ages. Guests are invited to make a donation to buy a toy for a child in need or visit the Amazon Wish List of the event to directly purchase a toy.
When: Saturday, December 15, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Jackie Robinson Educational Complex, 1573 Madison Ave.
Admission: Free
FUGLY
Put on your ugliest holiday sweater and get ready to have a good time at the FUGLY sweater party. There will be a holiday-themed photo booth, festive drink specials and a prize for the ugliest sweater. Music provided by DJ Ernz, DJ Taela Naomi and DJ Khalil. Guests are expected to bring a brand-new toy for a child (age 2-12) in need. This event is for ages 21+.
When: Saturday, December 15, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 3 a.m.
Where: 525 Waverly Ave.
Admission: $10 (EARLY DRIP); $15 ('TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE FUGLY)
The Happiest Holiday Party
New York's young professionals come together to celebrate all the holidays at the Happiest Holiday Party. Ticket price includes admission to the lounge and a complimentary drink (beer, house wine or well drink).
When: Saturday, December 15, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 1 a.m.
Where: The Ainsworth Midtown, 45 E. 33rd St.
Admission: $7 (No Gelt No Glory); $10 (Festivus for the Rest of Us)
