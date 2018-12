5 seasonal and holiday events to plan for in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

4th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater & Coquito Party

Gingerbread House & Cookie Decorating Party

Holiday Mania

FUGLY

The Happiest Holiday Party

Trying to feel more festive?From an ugly sweater and coquito tasting party to an all-holiday celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---The dress code is ugly Christmas sweaters and the drinks are coquitos, a traditional Puerto Rican Christmas drink, at the 4th annual Ugly Sweater & Coquito Party. Enjoy a live DJ, comedy and refreshments, as well as a sampling of different coquito concoctions. Desserts will be available for purchase.Grab your tickets before they're all gone!Friday, December 14, 8-11 p.m.Confetti, 3190 Westchester Ave.$37It's the annual Gingerbread House and Cookie Decorating event, so get ready for sugar plums and icing galore. When you buy a raffle ticket, you will be supporting Be An Elf, a Christmas children's nonprofit that helps Operation Santa, which makes children's wishes come true from their letters to Santa. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. Children under the age of 4 get free admission.Saturday, December 15, 1-4 p.m.Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge, 71 W. 35th St.$10 (Children Ticket); $15 (Adult General Admission); $20 (Adult Decorating Ticket)Organized by the Rotary Club of Harlem in association with New York State of Mind, Holiday Mania is a free afternoon event that features fun, non-denominational activities and games for children of all ages. Guests are invited to make a donation to buy a toy for a child in need or visit the Amazon Wish List of the event to directly purchase a toy.Saturday, December 15, 2-6 p.m.Jackie Robinson Educational Complex, 1573 Madison Ave.FreePut on your ugliest holiday sweater and get ready to have a good time at the FUGLY sweater party. There will be a holiday-themed photo booth, festive drink specials and a prize for the ugliest sweater. Music provided by DJ Ernz, DJ Taela Naomi and DJ Khalil. Guests are expected to bring a brand-new toy for a child (age 2-12) in need. This event is for ages 21+.Saturday, December 15, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 3 a.m.525 Waverly Ave.$10 (EARLY DRIP); $15 ('TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE FUGLY)New York's young professionals come together to celebrate all the holidays at the Happiest Holiday Party. Ticket price includes admission to the lounge and a complimentary drink (beer, house wine or well drink).Saturday, December 15, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 1 a.m.The Ainsworth Midtown, 45 E. 33rd St.$7 (No Gelt No Glory); $10 (Festivus for the Rest of Us)