7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Tips to protect millennials against scams and hackers

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Millennials are under cyber attack, and the number of victims is growing. In fact more than 40% of millenials say they've been ripped off.

From online dating to social media - these new age digital habits are becoming targets for hackers and other bad players.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the story in the player above.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhacking7 on your sidescam
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Under-reporting of domestic violence puts nonprofits at risk
Business owners scammed into paying fee for what's free
7 On Your Side: Tips to avoiding predatory lenders
7 money moves to make right now to help avoid holiday debt later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
8-year-old boy dies after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
3 dead after shooting and fire at building in Harlem
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
How the LIRR is keeping tracks free of leaves this fall
Show More
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
1645th World Trade Center victim identified
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
More TOP STORIES News