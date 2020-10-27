Technology

ABC News Live New York now on your streaming device on CTV

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC News Live and Eyewitness News are joining forces to bring you the news 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you're looking for extended news coverage of national events, or you can't get enough local news from WABC-TV, or you're looking to go deep with an original series like "Rising Risk," then check out ABC News Live New York.

It's a blend of two powerhouses; America's #1 News and New York's #1 news.

We're coming together on connected TV. So, you can get live news around the clock, every day.

How can you watch? Go to your streaming device. Like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Android TV.

Search for ABC7 New York. Download the app and you'll have access to the world of news.

It's a great place to watch Eyewitness News live.

There's always something informative, like weather updates and features.

It's all in one place and you can watch it at home or on your device, and it's free.

News wherever you are from ABC News Live New York.

