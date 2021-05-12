social media

US attorneys general slam Facebook's plan for kid-targeted Instagram platform

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

AGs slam Facebook's plan for kids' Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook has come under fire for its ongoing plan for an Instagram platform targeted for kids.

A bipartisan group of 44 U.S. attorneys general sent CEO Mark Zuckerberg a joint letter, pleading with him to axe the proposal immediately, citing numerous, adverse developmental effects including cyberbullying and online predators.


The Menlo Park, California-based company said earlier this year it was considering an idea for a "parent-controlled experience."

Facebook elaborated on its plan on Monday, saying the design would give parents more oversight over their children who are already online, while promising to make every effort to protect children.


Currently, children under the age of 13 are not allowed on the app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appschildren's healthchildrenbusinessfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Dine in a JUNGLE in the middle of NYC
Facebook board upholds Trump suspension
Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in face inside Times Square subway station
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
3 teens hospitalized after stolen car hits NYPD vehicle, crashes into truck
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in NYC
Firefighter killed battling blaze in New Haven
Show More
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 war
Jets open with Panthers, Darnold; Giants to face Broncos
Vaccine pop-up opens at Grand Central; CDC meets over vaccine for kids
How to save money when buying a new car
More TOP STORIES News