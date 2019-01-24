SAN FRANCISCO --A coffee making alarm clock is the latest luxury gadget on the market.
If you have always dreamed of having that first cup of morning Joe without leaving your bed, then check this out!
RELATED: A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need a caffeine boost
It's an alarm clock/coffee-maker combo that wakes you up with the aroma of a fresh brew right at your bedside.
However, the Barisieur hybrid coffee maker is not cheap.
It'll cost you about $450 and only makes one cup.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts