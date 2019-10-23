cyberattack

Alexis Bledel, James Corden named internet's most dangerous celebrities, says McAfee

When it comes to cyber-scams 'Gilmore Girls' actress Alexis Bledel is the internet's most dangerous celebrity.

The computer security company McAfee said searches for Bledel lead to the most malicious and unreliable websites and links.

Late night talk-show host James Corden came in second.

Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan and Nicki Minaj also made the top ten.

McAfee has put the list out for 13 years now and cautions against clicking on suspicious websites, reported CNN.

Previous 'most dangerous' celebs included Emma Watson, Ruby Rose, Avril Lavigne and Amy Schumer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysearchcelebrityinternetcyberattackmcafeeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Is your cell phone being used against you?
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
Malware, malware, everywhere
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
West Point says missing cadet found dead
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
Armed robbery of Sound Beach business caught on camera
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
Show More
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
Teen victim runs into high school for help after being shot in NJ
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
More TOP STORIES News