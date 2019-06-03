apple

Anticipation builds around what Apple will reveal at WWDC in San Jose

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- People started to line up well before 5 a.m. Monday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center for the start of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference.

This event is different from Apple's product release, which usually happens in September. This conference is about the software.

Many tech experts say the company will announce the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, likely to be called iOS 13, which powers the iPhone and iPad.

The changes will likely include a retooled home screen, system-wide dark mode feature and more multitasking options.

RELATED: Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls

There is also buzz around the Apple Watch, which may become less dependent on the iPhone by getting an app store of its own.

Bloomberg is reporting that Apple is expected to announce that will it will do away with iTunes. It could be replaced with new apps, or channels, each focused specifically on different the media: a channel for music, TV and podcasts.

Some people in line for Monday's event feel that change is long overdue.

"Apple music is now a different service than what iTunes was in the beginning. I guess, it would be ideal to split that," says Marius Schoenefed, who came from Germany.

Aarinjoy Biswas, who got in line before 5 a.m., is excited about possible new features for the iPhone.

"(I want) more customization around the user interface. More colors and effects, so you are not stuck with the same sort of colors," says Biswas, who is from Australia.

The week-long event will kick-off with a keynote speak at 10 a.m., when most the major changes are expected to be announced.

Go here for more articles, videos, and recent news about Apple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan josebusinessmoneymusicmusic newsappleitunesappdevelopmentconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
3-year-old locks dad's iPad for 49 years
Happy Birthday, Apple!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Police ID suspect wanted in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman
Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed
23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey
Show More
Governors Ball evacuated, canceled due to severe weather
AccuWeather: Breezy and sunny
Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace
Trump responds to allegations of calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'
Child escapes 'serious injury' after attempted cougar attack: Police
More TOP STORIES News