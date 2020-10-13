apple

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 12 today

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an introduction of the new iPhone 5 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to finally unveil its new iPhones today after pandemic-related delays,.

Event invitations featured the phrase "Hi, Speed," hinting at a long-rumored upgrade that would allow the iPhone to connect to the new 5G wireless network.

RELATED: Apple's unveils new watch that could become major COVID-19 diagostic tool

Analysts predict the company will launch four new models -- including its largest phone yet with a 6.7 inch screen.

Prices are expected to start at $699 with the highest price at $1,099.

RELATED: Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybusinesstechnologyiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones yet
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positivity rates down in NY hot spot zones, Cuomo says
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Best buys, deals and busts for Amazon Prime Day
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
LIRR service restored after person struck
2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in NJ
AccuWeather: Rain lingers
Show More
Iona College, Monmouth Univ. deal with COVID-19 spikes
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
Man accused of sex abuse, texting young girls on Long Island
Former First Lady of NYC passes away
93-year-old gifted with high school diploma 75 years later
More TOP STORIES News